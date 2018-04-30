City champions join forces to enhance Central Milton Keynes

TWO organisations in the forefront of work to enhance the Central Milton Keynes experience have joined forces to work on key projects for the city centre.

The Amazing CMK Business Improvement District and official tourism champion Destination Milton Keynes are combining resources to create new opportunities for businesses and venue operators to promote to their staff.

The partnership will see Amazing CMK take a place on the Destination MK board to allow more input into future plans for promoting Central Milton Keynes.

The two organisations will also work more closely on developing strategy, projects such as Park 'n' Ride and lobbying other Milton Keynes organisations.

Pictured: Amazing CMK BID chief executive Melanie Beck and Steven Gordon-Wilson, chief executive of Destination Milton Keynes.

BID chief executive Melanie Beck said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to work in partnership with Destination MK. Being aligned with the keepers of the Destination Management Plan will assist in making Central Milton Keynes attractive to both business and visitors.”

Steven Gordon-Wilson, her counterpart at Destination Milton Keynes, added: “This is a really exciting step in the development of Milton Keynes as a visitor destination.

"DMK and Amazing CMK have always had a great working relationship, both focused on the success of the city, and this partnership will give us the opportunity to work even closer together on specific projects benefitting those that love to live, work and play in MK”

www.destinationmiltonkeynes.co.uk

