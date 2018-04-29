Hospice chief urges ladies to join the Midnight Moo

Willen Hospice chief executive Peta Wilkinson is rallying local ladies to join her at this year’s MK Midnight Moo fundraising walk.

With less than three months to go, the charity is busy preparing for their biggest fundraiser of the year, which typically sees more than 1,000 women embark on the ten-mile walk across the city.

Peta pictured at the hospice with Midnight Moo mascot Florence said: “I am so excited to be involved in the MK Midnight Moo for the first time. We are really hoping to see some familiar faces again and if you’re like me and have heard of the Moo but never signed up – now is your chance!

“The key to the event’s success is the local women who join us. Without them and their amazing fundraising, we simply couldn’t continue to offer our specialist end-of-life care to so many patients.

“We now need to raise £9 every minute of the day and Moo is a great way to help us achieve that. Moo definitely puts the fun in fundraising!”

This year’s theme is ‘sparkle with the stars’ and walkers are being invited to wear whatever they like to add some bling to their outfits.

The event starts at intu Milton Keynes at 10.30pm with a fun warm-up and activities including face painting, a nail bar and photo booth.

It is open to walkers of all levels, whether they walk in pairs, teams, or on their own. With each mile sponsored by a local business, there will be plenty of fun along the way, including a silent disco and exclusive giveaways.

Sign up for the Moo for just £20 at www.willen-hospice.org.uk/moo

Willen Hospice needs to raise £4.7 million every year to continue to provide care to patients in Milton Keynes and surrounding areas. The MK Midnight Moo is a key event that helps the hospice to reach that goal.

