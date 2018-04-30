Retail distribution centres set to bring 1,400 new jobs to Bedford

TWO major new regional distribution centres are set to bring around 1,400 new jobs to Bedford.

Retailers B&M and Aldi have the go-ahead from Bedford Borough Council to develop land on the Wixams employment area off the A6.

B&M is to build a centre totalling one million sq ft tat will create around 1,000 new jobs. Supermarket operator Aldi’s 800,000 sq ft centre will bring around 400 new jobs.

Both units will become the largest warehouse and distribution centres in the area, surpassing the current largest at Marsh Leys, where 690,000 sq ft is occupied by Argos.

Bedford Borough Council has worked closely with land owners Gallagher Estates in developing the opportunity.

Mayor Dave Hodgson said: “Attracting new businesses and new jobs is a key priority for the council and Aldi and B&M’s investment is another major vote of confidence in Bedford Borough. These two major facilities will provide a variety of different employment opportunities amongst the 1,400 new jobs.”

B&M Retail plans to begun recruiting for the new centre as it nears completion next year.

Chief executive Simon Arora said: “Our continued nationwide growth has allowed us to invest approximately £100 million in what will be one of the largest distribution facilities in the UK. We are delighted to be coming to Bedford.”

Aldi’s UK and Ireland chief executive Matthew Barnes said: “The excellent transport links and infrastructure in the area made it an obvious choice for our new distribution base as we move towards our long-term ambition of 1,000 UK stores by 2022.

“We look forward to starting work on the site in due course, and will keep the community updated on developments and recruitment opportunities.”

