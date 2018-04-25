London Luton Airport hosts procurement information event for potential suppliers

BUSINESSES looking to join the suppliers to London Luton Airport are preparing for a How to Bid for Contracts event hosted by the airport next week.

The airport’s procurement team is organising a day of workshops and presentations to help would-be suppliers compete in the tendering process.

Attendees will have the opportunity to:

Gain an understanding of the procurement processes and rules at LLA

Understand our tender documents better

See our evaluation model in action and gain insight on common mistakes

Receive top tips for tendering and how to improve your bids

Attend a networking lunch

As the airport celebrates its 80th anniversary in 2018, it will be publishing a new Responsible Business Strategy which will set out its vision for the next five years, ensuring the airport makes a positive contribution in every area of its work.

Registration for the How to Bid for Contracts event is open until Monday (April 30).

The airport’s procurement manager Terry Gittins said: “We are excited to be holding our first How to Bid for Contracts event which we hope will demystify what can sometimes seem a daunting process and create new relationships between the airport and local suppliers.

“Over 30% of our spend is local and we are always looking to support local businesses. We look forward to offering further opportunities as the airport continues to grow.”

Local companies wishing to attend the event can now register their interest by visiting www.lndlutonairport.eventbrite.co.uk

LLA’s £160 million redevelopment project will further boost its contribution to the local economy. Independent analysis has shown that the transformation will increase LLA’s economic contribution to the local economy by £1 billion per year by 2030, creating 10,500 new jobs while indirectly supporting 37,700.

