Packaging specialist celebrates second Queen's Award for Enterprise

A SPECIALIST packaging manufacturer in Leighton Buzzard is celebrating after winning a Queen’s Award for Enterprise for the second consecutive year.

Peli BioThermal is among the recipients of a 2018 award for international trade. The firm has seen overseas sales grow by 122% in three years, with 61% of its sales to clients abroad.

It provides the life sciences industry with thermal protection packaging solutions for the safe transportation of pharmaceuticals. Its major markets are the Benelux countries, Central America and the far East.

Last year, Peli BioThermal won a Queen’s Award for innovation for its Chronos Advance single use parcel.

President David Williams said: “We are proud to receive this auspicious award again, this time for International Trade. It is an absolute honour to receive Royal recognition for our outstanding performance exporting our pioneering products worldwide.”

Lyndon Faulkner, chief executive of Peli BioThermal’s parent company Pelican Products, added: “It is an extraordinary accomplishment and recognises Pelican’s steadfast commitment to delivering quality products and services to our customers around the world.”

The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are the UK’s most accomplished business awards, which recognise and celebrate enterprise excellence.

The judges were impressed at how the company’s “introduction of a reusable and rental product range, offers significant customer return on investment and the ability to obtain and use products at short notice, but without investing large sums of money up front."

The Peli BioThermal leadership team will be among the winners attending a reception at Buckingham Palace later this year.

Peli BioThermal is a division of Peli Products, S.L.U., which is the European arm of Pelican Products, Inc., a portfolio company of Behrman Capital, a private equity investment firm based in New York and San Francisco.

25-04-2018