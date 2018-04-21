Mayor sets work in motion on new tech and engineering base

WORK is under way on the construction of a new Technology and Engineering Workshop Cluster on a new business park in Bedford.

The i-Worx project has begun after Bedford Borough Council secured £2.5 million of Local Growth Funding from the South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership.

It comprises 12 modern engineering and workshop spaces which will form part of the new Bedford Commercial Park, a 70-acre mixed use development off the A421 that will house around 1,600 jobs.

Bedford mayor Dave Hodgson said: “The i-Worx project is an exciting addition to our expanding portfolio of i-brand initiatives particularly for new and expanding engineering businesses.”

It follows other i-Brand serviced buildings including i-Lab, i-Kan and i-Create as part of the council’s growth plan for the next four years.

Mr Hodgson said: “This i-Worx site is just one of many developments that represent the council’s ambition to promote our local economy. By investing in the growth of existing businesses as well as encouraging new investment, the council is committed to making the Borough not only a great place to do business but a fantastic place to live.”

The i-Worx site is due to be completed in autumn 2018.

