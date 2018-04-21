Council chief executive leaves for new post

Milton Keynes Council chief executive Carole Mills is to leave her post later this year for a similar role at Derby City Council.

She has been chief executive in Milton Keynes since 2014.

She said: “I will be be very sorry to leave Milton Keynes and our council. The time is right for me to move back to the Midlands to be closer to family and friends.”

Mrs Mills, who held senior roles at Walsall Metropolitan Borough Council and Nottingham City Council before her move to Milton Keynes, has overseen significant transformational change at the council, including the launch of online services and the establishment of the MK Futures Commission.

Council leader Cllr Pete Marland said: “I’d like to thank Carole for everything she’s done for Milton Keynes and Milton Keynes Council. Carole has shaped a modern organisation fit for the challenges of the future, where services are stronger and better able to serve local people. Her ambitions for Milton Keynes have equalled those of the political leadership, and as a result Milton Keynes is building its international reputation as a place where great things happen.”

Mayor Cllr David Hopkins added: “One of my priorities as Mayor is to make sure Milton Keynes is on the map nationally and internationally and under Carole’s leadership we have celebrated MK50 around the world, shown business why we are a great place to which to move and create jobs, and proved Milton Keynes is leading the way on smart city thinking. She has much to reflect on proudly.”

The council has begun the search for her successor. Mrs Mills said: “My aspirations for Milton Keynes will not change and I look forward to seeing some of the longer-term plans we have been working on come to fruition in the years ahead.”

