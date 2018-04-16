Shoppers beat the drum for Dragon Boat Festival

SHOPPERS were given the chance to climb aboard a full-size dragon boat and beat the drum at intu Shopping Centre in Milton Keynes on Saturday.

The display was to promote the 17th Milton Keynes Dragon Boat Festival and visitors were able to sit in the boat, try the paddles for size and enjoy a taste of this year’s Festival dished up by organisers Gable Events and new charity partner MacIntyre.

The 2018 Milton Keynes Dragon Boat Festival takes place at Willen Lake on June 23. More than 50 teams are expected to battle it out on the 200-metre course, cheered on by their supporters with lots of bankside activities to enjoy between races.

The dragon boats, qualified helms and all racing equipment will be provided, no previous experience is required, and each crew is guaranteed a minimum of three races.

Crews will be invited to raise money for MacIntyre and the top fundraisers will win a special prize meal at the highly rated Melis Restaurant in Central Milton Keynes, sponsored by Merinvest.

MacIntyre is a national charity based in Milton Keynes that supports over 1,200 children, young people and adults who have a learning disability or autism.

As well as raising vital funds, the Dragon Boat Festival will provide the charity with an opportunity to raise its profile within the corporate sector and the wider community.

MacIntyre’s head of fundraising Claire Kennedy said: “Having been involved in previous years, we know what a fantastic event this is for everyone who takes part and their families and friends.

"Every penny raised will be used to benefit the people we support in the Milton Keynes area”.

For further information and an entry form visit: www.dragonboatfestivals.co.uk/miltonkeynes or call Gable Events on 01780 470 718. For information about MacIntyre, visit www.macintyrecharity.org or call 01908 230100

16-04-2018