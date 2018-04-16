Government grant backs firm's pregnancy test breakthrough for Chinese market

A BEDFORD company has been awarded almost £350,000 by the UK government’s innovation agency to further develop an early pregnancy screening test into the Chinese market.

The development paves the way for the launch of the world’s first low-cost, mass market and non-invasive prenatal test for Down’s syndrome and other genetic conditions, which can be used in the first trimester of pregnancy - four weeks earlier than the current leading DNA test.

A world-leader in prenatal screening tests, MAP Sciences moved into two units at the Bedford i-lab last year and is already growing rapidly.

The firm has recently appointed three new full-time members of staff to support them in this international development.

Bedford Mayor Dave Hodgson said: “This is an extremely exciting project. Having visited MAP Sciences recently, I know they are at the cutting edge of their industry so I am delighted but not surprised by their success.”

Pictured: Dr Stephen Butler (right) with MAP Sciences founder and director Dr Ray Iles.

MAP Sciences has been in talks with partners in Nanjing since 2014 and regards China as a key market. The current high cost of DNA tests in China mean pre-natal testing in 98% of cases is currently either invasive, takes place too late or does not happen at all.

MAP’s earlier, urine-based testing will increase the ease and availability of pre-natal testing in large and developing countries, enabling better informed healthcare decisions earlier in a pregnancy and at an affordable price.

This grant allows MAP Sciences to verify and refine the technology on urine samples from 30,000 women in China, and the team from Bedford recently visited China to meet collaborators and initiate the project.

Dr Steve Butler, project lead and director at MAP Sciences, said “I am proud to get support and recognition, not only from Innovate UK but also from Nanjing Province where we can now start to make a real impact.

"Having this funding will make a huge difference to how quickly we can get the project off the ground and start delivering diagnostics in China.”

This new test is a completely non-invasive test, while using complicated technology and analytics to identify protein patterns, is very easy for the expectant mother who simple provides a small urine sample.

