Quiz brains prepare for Brain Game gala night

THE MOST sophisticated fundraiser in Milton Keynes – Brain Game – returns in November, courtesy of Willen Hospice

The exclusive black tie gala event sees teams of ten battle it out across eight pulsating general knowledge quiz rounds in a bid to be crowned champions.

This year’s event takes place on November 15 in the Mercedes-Benz of Milton Keynes showroom at Kingston. It is fast becoming one of the premier corporate charity events of the year and is a great way to entertain friends, colleagues and clients.

Willen Hospice’s director of business development Maya Joseph-Hussain said: “Brain Game is a fabulous way for businesses to entertain and show off their general knowledge prowess while supporting the vital end-of-life care provided by their local Hospice.

"It brings all the glitz and glamour you’d expect from a black tie event and more.”

The evening also includes an auction with a selection of superb lots.

Silver and gold packages are available including a drinks reception, two-course dinner, wine and sponsorship options.

To find out more, or book visit www.willen-hospice.org.uk/braingame, call 01908 303055 or email events@willen-hospice.org.uk

15-04-2018