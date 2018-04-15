Headlines
- Brewery hosts party to celebrate first anniversary - and you're invited
- Sports news team relishes Commonwealth Games coverage
- Investment is crucial, says MD, as aircraft engineering firm pledges £1m to research centre
- Teamwork Trust is Chamber's new charity of the year
- Savour a taste of the Dragon Boats at into this weekend
News Filter
Click here to read the latest editions
Quiz brains prepare for Brain Game gala night
THE MOST sophisticated fundraiser in Milton Keynes – Brain Game – returns in November, courtesy of Willen Hospice
The exclusive black tie gala event sees teams of ten battle it out across eight pulsating general knowledge quiz rounds in a bid to be crowned champions.
This year’s event takes place on November 15 in the Mercedes-Benz of Milton Keynes showroom at Kingston. It is fast becoming one of the premier corporate charity events of the year and is a great way to entertain friends, colleagues and clients.
Willen Hospice’s director of business development Maya Joseph-Hussain said: “Brain Game is a fabulous way for businesses to entertain and show off their general knowledge prowess while supporting the vital end-of-life care provided by their local Hospice.
"It brings all the glitz and glamour you’d expect from a black tie event and more.”
The evening also includes an auction with a selection of superb lots.
To find out more, or book visit www.willen-hospice.org.uk/braingame, call 01908 303055 or email events@willen-hospice.org.uk
15-04-2018
SUBSCRIBE TODAY »
Email us now »