Brewery hosts party to celebrate first anniversary - and you're invited

A FLEDGLING brewery near Milton Keynes which has produced 85,000 pints in just 12 months is throwing a party to celebrate its first anniversary

Blackpit Brewery, based near Stowe, is opening its doors on Saturday, April 28 to welcome beer lovers and celebrate the milestone, with live music, street food, children’s activities and the launch of two new ales.

The brewery is run by three friends who have teamed up to “pour their passion into beer”.

Oliver Whiteley, who runs the establishment alongside his two best friends Ben Williams and Duncan Wheeler, said: “The first 12 months have been a rollercoaster ride and we have done more than we could ever have imagined.

“It’s been fantastic to see our dreams become a reality and we want to share the success of our first year with beer lovers from across the region.

“The birthday party is the perfect chance to raise a glass and toast the thriving beer industry which is seeing a new generation of ambitious, creative brewers producing ales for the 21st century.”

In its first 12 months, Blackpit has produced a wide range of ales including Sky Rocket, Loosehead, Cloud Nine, Goshawk and Blackpit Best.

The birthday bash will see the launch of two new beers, Indian ink - a 6% Black IPA and Woodlands - a 3.8% chestnut to amber coloured ale.

The brewery is situated between Silverstone & Stowe, on Blackpit Farm, in a converted stable yard. The friends renovated the building themselves.

Mr Whiteley added: “We have spent years studying how to produce the perfect pint so it made total sense to pour our passion into a brewery and make deliciously drinkable beer. Memories are made over a pint and we hope our beers are helping create magical new memories.”

The birthday party takes place on April 28 from noon. Tickets cost £5 which includes a free drink and are available online.

For more information visit www.blackpitbrewery.co.uk/birthday-party.

14-04-2018