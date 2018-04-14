Sports news team relishes Commonwealth Games coverage

SPORTS news website insidethegames.biz has sent its largest ever team of journalists abroad to cover this year’s Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast in Australia.

The seven-strong team pictured started a Live Blog at the Opening Ceremony and cover every sport and medal through to the closing Ceremony tomorrow (Sunday.

“We are proud to be the only media organisation in the world that covers the Commonwealth Games all of the time,” said Sarah Bowron, managing director of the website based in Milton Keynes.

“Because we are reporting on everything, we have become the Commonwealth Games Federation’s most trusted media. This is a unique position to be in.

“The Commonwealth Games is such a fantastic event. It is unique and has a wonderful feeling of inclusion that we rarely see at other Games.

“One minute you are talking to the President of the Cook Islands Commonwealth Games Association, the next you are talking to the Secretary General of the Maltese team.

“Prince Tunku from Malaysia will get on the same bus as you, and when you get to the venue Prince Edward will be there. From the Caribbean, to the Pacific, to Africa, Asia and Europe, we report on them all and we are all part of the Commonwealth Games Family.”

In addition to Sarah, the insidethegames.biz team in the Gold Coast are: editor Duncan Mackay; senior reporter, Nick Butler; reporters Daniel Etchells, Liam Morgan and Michael Pavitt and historian Philip Barker.

“We have impeccable relationships with both the Commonwealth Games Federation and each of the Commonwealth Games Associations, as well as the Bidding and Organising Committees of each Games,” said Sarah.

“We are the only media organisation in the world to attend all CGF General Assemblies and have unparalleled access to their Board.

“Although we are very much a modern, digital news organisation, our success is built by investing in our journalism and using the tried and trusted methods that ensure our product is the very best that it can be.”

“This is why the Commonwealth Games Family trust us with all the big stories.”

