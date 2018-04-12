Investment is crucial, says MD, as aircraft engineering firm pledges £1m to research centre

A VISIT from the senior management team of Monarch Aircraft Engineering to Cranfield University has showcased the growing collaboration between the two organisations.

Monarch Aircraft Engineering, based in Luton, has become key partner in a number of the university’s leading research and teaching centres, including the newly announced Digital Aviation Research Technology Centre and the Integrated Vehicle Health Management Centre, which celebrates its tenth anniversary this year.

As part of its commitment to working with Cranfield, MAEL has signed up as a founding member of DARTeC and will give a £1 million in-kind contribution, as part of the development of the centre.

Pictured: Monarch Aircraft Engineering managing director Cris Dare (left) and Cranfield University chief executive and vice-chancellor Sir Peter Gregson.

Announced last year, DARTeC is a new £65 million centre at Cranfield which will spearhead the UK’s research into digital aviation technology. Once open, DARTeC will provide research facilities unprecedented in Europe.

MAEL has also signed up to be a member of Cranfield University’s IVHM centre until 2023.

The IVHM Centre at Cranfield is a core part of the university’s aerospace capability and engineering services, helping businesses with commercialisation, reducing time-to-market and combining technology, business and technology transfer solutions.

MAEL managing director Chris Dare said: “As a leading aircraft maintenance provider, it is crucial that we continually invest to ensure our offering remains at the forefront of the industry.

“We are delighted to be partnering with such a renowned institution as Cranfield University, working with them to develop and deploy the latest research in aviation technology in the marketplace.”

Professor Helen Atkinson, Pro-Vice Chancellor for Cranfield’s School of Aerospace, Transport and Manufacturing, said: “We pride ourselves on our closeness to business. I am delighted that our collaboration with Monarch Aircraft Engineering continues to go from strength to strength.

“Working in collaboration allows us to strengthen our research and educational offering, and enables us to provide facilities unparalleled in Europe.”

12-04-2018