Teamwork Trust is Chamber's new charity of the year

DISABILITY charity Teamwork Trust is the Charity of the Year chosen by Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce for 2018-19.

The charity, which has centres in Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough, supports adults with mental health needs, learning and physical disabilities.

As Charity of the Year, Teamwork Trust will receive complimentary membership of the Chamber’s Business Alliance Group to enable it to network with some of the county’s most influential companies and can attend Chamber events for free.

The Business Alliance Group membership also means the charity’s logo will be featured on the Chamber’s website, company stationery and in various other Chamber publications.

Northamptonshire Chamber chief executive Paul Griffiths, pictured visiting the charity, said: “We believe it is important to support the work of county charities and highlight the contribution they make to our community.

“We look forward to working with Teamwork Trust and helping them to raise their profile and forge new connections with the business community.”

Vulnerable adults and the wider community can access the trust’s enabling and education, activities and counselling programmes and gain employment experience through the charity.

Teamwork Trust strategic director John Bruce added: “We are so excited to be working with the Chamber as their Charity of the Year. The announcement of our success sent smiles throughout our centres.

“We see this as an opportunity to increase our networking presence within the private sector and to develop mental health awareness and services throughout the county that the business world can access.”

11-04-2018