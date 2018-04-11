Savour a taste of the Dragon Boats at into this weekend

SHOPPERS will be given the chance to climb aboard a full-size dragon boat and beat the drum at the Intu Milton Keynes shopping centre on Saturday (April 14).

The display is to promote the 17th Milton Keynes Dragon Boat Festival and the boat complete with paddles, drum and dragon’s head will be stationed in the centre between Hollister and Gap from 9am until 6pm.

There will be a chance to sit in the boat, try the paddles for size and enjoy a taste of this year’s Festival dished up by organisers Gable Events and new charity partner MacIntyre.

The 2018 Milton Keynes Dragon Boat Festival takes place at Willen Lake on June 23 and over 50 teams are expected to battle it out on the 200-metre course, cheered on by their supporters who will be able to enjoy lots of bankside activities between races.

The dragon boats, qualified helms and all racing equipment are provided, no previous experience is required, and each crew is guaranteed a minimum of three races.

Crews will be invited to raise money for MacIntyre and the top fundraisers will win a special prize meal at the Melis Restaurant in Central Milton Keynes, sponsored by Merinvest.

MacIntyre is a national charity based in Milton Keynes that supports over 1,200 children, young people and adults who have a learning disability or autism. As well as raising vital funds, the Dragon Boat Festival will provide the charity with an opportunity to raise its profile within the corporate sector and the wider community.

Claire Kennedy, MacIntyre’s head of fundraising, said: “Having been involved in previous years, we know what a fantastic event this is for everyone who takes part and their families and friends. Every penny raised will be used to benefit the people we support in the Milton Keynes area.”

More than 20 companies have already singed up to take part in this year’s Dragon Boat Festival.

For further information and an entry form visit: www.dragonboatfestivals.co.uk/miltonkeynes or call Gable Events on 01780 470 718. For information about MacIntyre, visit www.macintyrecharity.org

