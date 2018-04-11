Property consultancy complete move to new office

COMMERCIAL property consultancy Lambert Smith Hampton has completed its move to new offices in Central Milton Keynes.

The agency has left Grant Thornton House in ilbury Boulevard, where it was based for 28 years, to Midsummer Court, Midsummer Boulevard.

John McDougal, newly appointed as head of office for Milton Keynes, said: “The office is more modern, efficient and a better working environment, which is ideal for an agile and flexible workforce. It is perfect for us as we seek to build our portfolio.”

He joined LSH just over two years ago after spending the majority of his career at CBRE, where he rose to director.

LSH Milton Keynes is also marking the long service of director of professional services John Fowler, joined the company in 1982.

Mr McDougal said: “John is very well known and highly regarded among the commercial property fraternity in Milton Keynes and we are fortunate that he has developed his career at LSH.”

Pictured: John Fowler (right) and John McDougal.

