Restaurant agrees £10,000 settlement with The Parks Trust over tree felling

RESTAURANT giant Burger King has agreed to pay £10,000 compensation in an out of court settlement to The Parks Trust.

Contractors acting for the restaurant chain unlawfully felled eight horse chestnut trees and one alder tree on Parks Trust land next to the Burger King outlet on H5 Portway in Central Milton Keynes.

The Trust reported the incident, which happened in October last year, to the police as criminal damage and sought compensation from Burger King to enable replacement trees to be planted.

Faced with the prospect of legal proceedings being taken against it, the Burger King restaurant in Milton Keynes came to an out-of-court settlement.

The Parks Trust chief executive David Foster said: “The public have a right to expect us to safeguard the parks and landscape of Milton Keynes on their behalf and that is what we were doing here.

“We are always willing to talk to businesses about the landscape adjacent to them but if they take matters into their own hands, as in this case, we will respond robustly.”

The trees had grown to around six metres in height and were around 30 years old. To replace them with trees of the same age and height would have cost around £10,440 per tree before the cost of planting them, Mr Foster said.

“Most businesses in Milton Keynes really value the landscape setting we provide for them and the contribution the green environment makes to the economic success of the city,” he added.

“It was disappointing that this was not the case in this instance when the trees, which were there for everyone to enjoy and to provide an attractive gateway into the city centre, were felled by the restaurant.

“While £10,000 compensation might sound a lot, it in no way covers the loss suffered by the city.”

Burger King has also agreed to pay costs.

11-04-2018