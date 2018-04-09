Shopping centre unveils Tap & Go parking

SHOPPERS at the intu Milton Keynes shopping centre have been tapping into the centre’s new Tap & Go parking service.

The new scheme allows customers parking in the multi-storey car park to present their contactless bank or credit card to the sensor pad, park, shop and tap their card again on the exit pad.

intu says the new service will remove the need for queuing at the pay machines or the need to carry spare change. Traditional means of payment will continue to be available.

The intu Milton Keynes car park is undergoing extensive phased refurbishment works, of which the Tap & Go facility is part, said centre general manager Shelley Peppard.

She added: “Many of us are now used to paying for our shopping, meals or tickets by presenting our contactless card at the checkout, making payment easier and faster. Now this experience can be enjoyed when parking at intu Milton Keynes.”

09-04-2018