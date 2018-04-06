Tourism champion names boutique B&B among the best 3 in England

A BOUTIQUE bed and breakfast business in Milton Keynes has been named among the top three in England.

South Lodge, in Wavendon, is a national finalist in the Awards for Excellence 2018, to be presented by national tourist board VisitEngland later this month.

The establishment is competing with Alkham Court Farmhouse in Kent and The 25 Boutique B&B in Devon to be named the best in the country.

Owner Julia Cox opened the four-bedroom B&B in 2008. It currently holds five start status from VisitEngland and is one of only 100 establishments in the UK to hold the organisation ROSE award for service excellence.

Julia said: “We are absolutely delighted. This represents recognition of the accommodation we strived to create and have managed for ten years, supporting our number one status in the county since 2008. It is a unique type of accommodation not available elsewhere.”

VisitEngland’s Awards for Excellence celebrate the best in English tourism. The three finalists will receive either gold, silver or bronze placing at the awards, which will be announced in Bath on April 23.

VisitEngland chief executive Sally Balcombe said: “These awards are a celebration of our thriving tourism industry. They highlight the people and the organisations that deliver amazing experiences for visitors, raising the profile of England as a world-class destination.

“The finalists have shown themselves to be of the highest calibre, using their talent and innovation to deliver excellence. The hundreds of applications this year reflect the quality products across our tourism landscape.

“I warmly congratulate all the finalists and wish them the very best of luck.”

