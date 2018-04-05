Chamber names its 2018 Charity of the Year

WILLEN Hospice is to be Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce’s Charity of the Year 2018/19.

The hospice provides complex and individual care to adults affected by life-limiting illness in the Milton Keynes community, and support to their families and friends.

As Charity of the Year, it will receive complimentary membership to the Chamber’s Business Alliance Group, enabling it to enhance its local profile.

Willen Hospice’s head of fundraising and philanthropy Dawn Clark pictured said: “We recognise the immense value that such a partnership brings to Willen Hospice.

“The affiliation enables us to raise our profile amongst fellow corporate business members and gives us an opportunity to communicate the benefits they could enjoy, of being aligned with a local charity.”

The hospice receives less than a quarter of its funding from the NHS and relies upon donations and support from the local community to provide the financial stability to ensure its services.

Its care is delivered free and is provided by a highly skilled team of professionals.

Chamber chief executive Paul Griffiths said: “As a Chamber, it is important for us to support the work of local charities and their contribution to the community.

“We look forward to working with Willen Hospice over the next 12 months and raising the profile of its impressive work looking after vulnerable people.”

The hospice is already a Chamber member. Dawn Clark said: “We are thrilled to have been selected as the Charity of the Year for the Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce.

“We look forward to working together to maximise mutually beneficial projects and develop relationships across the city. The appointment confirms the Chamber’s confidence in working with an organisation such as Willen Hospice which has been a well-respected part of the community for over 35 years.”

