Forum puts SME growth investment in the spotlight

EXPERT speakers at an event next week will set the context and explore investor perspectives in order to give valuable insights to SMEs.

The speakers lined up for the forum at UCMK’s Milton Keynes campus in Avebury Boulevard include Lewis Stringer, the Midlands Engine Investment Fund senior relationship manager at British Business Bank.

He will be joined by Edge Investments founder and chief executive David Glick and John Cordrey, investment manager at investment house Foresight Group.

The speakers will then form a panel and answer audience questions.

The event, on April 12 at 5.30pm-7pm, has been organised by regional technology forum Biztech.

Its chairman Fredi Nonyelu said: “Investment is the lifeblood of growth for ambitious businesses. As Milton Keynes looks to strengthen and extend its position as a centre for technology innovation and growth, investment will form a crucial part.

“A part of Biztech’s role is to bring growth-oriented companies together to share knowledge, expertise and information and the fact that we have been able to secure David’s attendance is a sign that the investment community is looking out from London and towards Milton Keynes for opportunities.”

He urged any business looking to find out what investors look for and what their terms and conditions might be to attend.

Edge Investments manages an Enterprise Capital Fund in which the British Business Bank is a significant investor. Edge Investments focuses on the creative industries sector, such as entertainment and media, as well as the technologies that support the sector.

The British Business Bank is the UK’s national economic development bank. Established in November 2014, its mission is to make finance markets for smaller businesses work more effectively, enabling those businesses to prosper, grow and build UK economic activity.

The bank’s remit is to design, deliver and efficiently manage UK-wide smaller business access to finance programmes for the UK government.

It recently launched the Midlands Engine Investment Fund which invests in debt finance, small business loans, proof-of-concept and equity finance funds ranging from £25,000 to £2 million, specifically to help small and medium sized businesses secure the funding they need for growth and development.

Foresight Group have been appointed by the Bank to manage the Equity Finance fund in the South East Midlands, which includes Milton Keynes and the surrounding area.

Tickets are £15 + VAT for Biztech members or £18 + VAT for non-members. Light refreshments will be served.

More information: visit https://www.biztech.org.uk/events/biztechucmk-ask-expert-event-investment-get-inside-minds-investors-looking-invest-mk-semlep

04-04-2018