Lawyers get back in the saddle for charity cycle ride

STAFF at law firm Hewitsons are preparing to return to the saddle for the 2018 Tour de Hewitsons charity bike ride, following the success of last year’s inaugural event.

Team members from across the business will once again cycle between Hewitsons’ four offices in Cambridge, London, Milton Keynes and Northampton for a good cause.

The group of 16, including partners, solicitors and other staff, will pedal around 150 miles over two gruelling days, setting off on Thursday (April 5).

Last year, the event raised more than £3,000 for national charity Veterans Aid. This year, Hewitsons is aiming to go even further for Dementia UK, which provides specialist dementia support for families.

Organiser Edward Wheen, a partner in Hewitsons’ employment and disputes team in London and who is taking part in the event, said: “Last year’s inaugural Tour de Hewitsons was a tremendous success, and I hope that this event will be an annual feature in the Hewitsons calendar going forward.

“It’s going to be a real challenge to beat last year’s fundraising total, but I hope that we can do it, as dementia care is such a worthwhile cause.”

The Hewitsons team will begin its journey at the London office in Blackfriars. From there, they pedal to the Cambridge office, looking forward to a well-earned pub-break and overnight stay before heading to Milton Keynes office and completing the trek at the Northampton office.

The money they raise will help support Dementia UK’s Admiral Nurses service. Admiral Nurses work alongside people with dementia, their families and carers, giving them one-to-one support, expert guidance and practical solutions in difficult times.

Dementia UK’s director of fundraising and communications Martin Bishop said: “We are delighted that Hewitsons has chosen to support Dementia UK through their cycle challenge.

“The funds raised will help support families facing dementia through our specialist Admiral Nurses. Dementia UK has ambitious plans to increase the number of Admiral Nurses across the UK, which makes support like this so important.”

To sponsor the Hewitsons team, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tourdehewitsons2018

03-04-2018