Software firm secures deal with Hong Kong university

AN EDUCATIONAL software provider is celebrating after winning a major overseas contract with a leading university in Hong Kong.

City University has signed a three-year licence to use IPSim, a real-time strategy game where players roleplay as the management team of a company.

The game is designed by Tacit Sims, a specialist in the design and development of educational software for colleges, universities, companies and entrepreneurs.

The company, based at Cranfield and founded in 2014, works with clients in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region and is already exporting its software to several universities in Hong Kong.

Tacit Sims was one of several companies showcased by the government’s department for International trade at the GREAT Festival of Innovation in Hong Kong in marchg.

The deal with City University came shortly after the firm visited the GET China 2017 trade show in Beijing, through support from Heathrow Airport’s World of Opportunity grant.

Tacit Sims co-founder Wesley Randle said: “We have experienced great success both domestically and overseas. British universities use our software and we are now selling to corporates and IP firms as IPSim is becoming established - we currently export to several countries worldwide.

"Asia is the next big growth market for us.”

The company has worked closely with DIT advisers since it was founded to develop its overseas activity.

“The team at DIT has played an important role in our success, not least by providing us with several grants soon after we were established to visit prospective clients in Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and the United States,” said Mr Randle.

“There is no doubt in my mind that we would have won this new contract if I had not had the opportunity and encouragement from DIT to visit Asia to meet prospective clients in person.

"Sales give us comfort that our products are useful but encouragement and support from organisations like DIT and Heathrow Airport demonstrate that our product has international potential and translates well outside our home market.”

The government estimates that half of all higher education courses will be delivered online within the next two years.

The DIT’s East of England regional director Alan Pain said: “It is encouraging to see ambitious local firms like Tacit Sims tapping into this growing trend.

"Britain has a global reputation for excellence and demand for UK-made products is constantly growing, making now the ideal time for business to either increase their exporting operations or consider exporting for the first time.”

DIT’s Exporting is GREAT campaign aims to help more businesses to explore new markets overseas. The campaign is showcasing more than 30 UK businesses from a range of sectors and regions to inspire and support firms up and down the country to export.

“If we can do it, so can others,” said Mr Randle.

Firms looking for support should ring 01707 398 398, email eastinfo@mobile.trade.gov.uk or visit great.gov.uk, which has more than 1,600 live export opportunities currently listed.

03-04-2018