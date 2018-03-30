MPs back national tourism campaign

MPS Mark Lancaster and Iain Stewart have lent their support to the English Tourism Week campaign run by national tourism champion VisitEngland.

The visitor economy is worth more than £232 million a year to Milton Keynes thanks to attractions as diverse as Bletchley Park, Xscape and Willen Lake.

Milton Keynes is keen to shout about its UK destination credentials and the city’s official tourism and visitor service Destination Milton Keynes has been encouraging people via social media to name their favourite visitor attraction in the area.

Pictured: MPs Mark Lancaster and Iain Stewart with Destination Milton Keynes chief executive Steven Gordon-Wilson.

Mr Lancaster, MP for Milton Keynes North, said: “Milton Keynes has so much to offer. We are not just concrete cows and roundabouts. I am delighted visitor numbers are on the up and long may that continue.

“I have a lot of favourite local attractions but, as a resident of Olney, I will have to give a shout out to the Cowper and Newton Museum, which celebrates the work and lives of two famous local residents: William Cowper and John Newton, visit the museum to find out more!”

Milton Keynes South MP Iain Stewart added: “In terms of a favourite attraction it is very hard to choose. But I am a huge fan of Alan Turing and the work he did at Bletchley Park so I will have to go with that.

“We have done a fantastic job over the last few years promoting Milton Keynes. MK is now firmly on the map as a great place to visit.”

What’s your favourite place to visit in Milton Keynes? Tell Destination MK on Twitter @DestinationMK or via their Facebook page, search Destination Milton Keynes.

