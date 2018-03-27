Airline strengthens presence at London Luton Airport

TWO MORE new aircraft and the launch of two new routes have confirmed low-cost airline Wizz Air’s commitment to London Luton Airport.

The new Airbus planes have arrived in Bedfordshire and flights have begun to the new destinations Bratislava in Slovakia and Bari, in southern Italy.

Already the sixth largest airline operating in the UK, the new Airbus A320 and Airbus A321 aircraft joining the London Luton fleet reflect Wizz Air’s continued investment into its UK operations.

Wizz Air now has three aircraft based at London Luton, with a further five to be deployed by June, increasing the number of direct local jobs to over 300.

The airline’s chief corporate officer Owain Jones said: “This is an exciting time for Wizz Air and its customers as we continue to expand our network across Europe. The arrival of two brand new aircraft at London Luton reflects our commitment to our UK operations as we continue on our mission to deliver the lowest fares to some of the most exciting destinations Europe has to offer.”

Luton-based travel firm TUI UK’s has launched new routes to the eastern Mediterranean after its rebrand last year.

The company will fly next year to Hurghada in Egypt, Halkidiki in Greece and the Crete capital Heraklion and is offering new holidays to Dalaman in Turkey.

TUI has added more than 25,000 seats out of London Luton Airport for summer next year.

London Luton’s head of business development Simon Harley said: “Our relationship with TUI goes from strength to strength as we continue to grow our route network and offer our passengers a range of exciting destinations.”

27-03-2018