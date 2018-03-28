Organisers hail success of inaugural Export MK fair

THE ORGANISERS of an event highlighting export opportunities for companies in Milton Keynes have hailed it a huge success.

A range of stallholders including the Department for International Trade, the Institute of Export and the China-Britain Business Council were at Stadium MK for the inaugural Export MK event

The city’s MPs Mark Lancaster and Iain Stewart officially launched the event, which also welcomed Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce and the Federation of Small Businesses as exhibitors.

Mr Stewart, MP for Milton Keynes South, said: “I believe that as we continue to grow as a place, Export MK will become an asset to SMEs around Milton Keynes to begin a journey into exporting around the world.”

"Just 5-10% of UK SMEs are currently engaged in export, meaning there is huge potential for growth.”

The event was sponsored by Visionary Finance, IT solutions provider Tech Mahindra and business advice firm PwC.

Mr Lancaster, who represents Milton Keynes North, said: “It can often be difficult running a SME and being able to find the time to look at opportunities to export. That’s why I think that Export MK is a fantastic initiative.

“Everyone in the room has the potential to help or be helped and there are some enormous opportunities out there at the moment.

“The UK government is actively encouraging businesses big and small to export under the campaign Global Britain and I think it is right we match that with a Global MK.”

Export MK is expected to return next year and continue to be completely free for owners or representatives of SMEs in Milton Keynes.

David Taylor, international trade adviser with the Department for Internatonal Trade, said: “It was interesting to see the enthusiasm shown by many visitors to the show and also the exploration of export opportunities for them. It really goes to show what vibrancy and energy is here in Milton Keynes.”

28-03-2018