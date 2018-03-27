Council leases shopping centre offices to consolidate services

LUTON Council has leased a total 52,000 sq ft of empty office space at the town's shopping centre The Mall.

Capital & Regional, the UK community-focused shopping centre REIT, announces today that it has leased 52,000 sq ft of previously vacant office space at The Mall Luton.

The council has taken a ten-year lease for four of five available floors above the shopping centre. As part of the deal, Capital & Regional will invest more than £5 million in a full refurbishment of the entire office space, which includes a new reception area directly accessed from the shopping centre.

The council will consolidate a number of public sector uses into one location under its One Public Estate strategy, creating opportunities for the council to redevelop surplus sites across the town centre.

Occupiers at The Mall Luton will include Luton and Dunstable NHS Trust, which will open a clinic to deliver medical services in the town centre.

Capital & Regional retail asset manager Gareth Holland, said: “Luton Council’s commitment will enable us to invest in bringing Arndale House back into use as contemporary office space and a community healthcare facility.

“This reflects our long-term aim to create a mix of uses which support and complement the retailers and other businesses in the town centre, and are tailored to the needs of the local community.”

Cllr Sian Timoney, portfolio holder, transformation said: “One of the key objectives of the Luton Investment Framework is ensuring that the town centre is vibrant and so we are really pleased to see this space, in the heart of Luton, brought back into use again.

"This is an ideal location for our Adult Learning and Active Luton teams and with this office space also accommodating our commissioners, working alongside the CCG it will contribute to their joining forces as part of the integration."

Luton and Dunstable University Hospital's deputy chief executive Cathy Jones said: said “We are excited to be involved with the Arndale House development project.

"Based on patient feedback about the existing service provision, we truly believe that providing services in purpose designed clinic facilities in a central location, with good proximity to other public services, will help people access them more easily and more quickly.”

