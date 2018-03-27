We can be a hub for 21st century skills education, says college head

MILTON Keynes is set to become a leading centre for teaching the skills essential for business success in the 21st century, says the head of Milton Keynes College.

The college is a key education partner in the plan, led by Cranfield University, to open a new university in the city.

Undergraduates at the university, currently branded MK:U, will focus on the STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) in disciplines including digital, cyber, autonomy, robotics and artificial intelligence.

The announcement comes just two weeks after Milton Keynes College revealed its intentions to bid for government money to open an Institute of Digital Technology at Bletchley Park. Cranfield and Microsoft are also members of the group behind the IDT scheme.

Milton Keynes College is also planning to bring its current three campuses under one roof in the centre of the city.

Principal and chief executive Dr Julie Mills says Milton Keynes could become a highly co-ordinated centre for teaching some of the skills essential to business in the 21st century.

“In a very few years one could imagine young people going from local schools, to the college, taking their first degrees at MK:U and going on to post-graduate study at Cranfield,” she said.

“Evidence suggests more and more students are going to university closer to home to avoid excessive loan debt, and having the chance to go through the whole educational experience without leaving home could make university affordable for some where before it was out of reach.

“Central to our role will be to make sure that our learners are being taught the things they need to know to make ideal undergraduate candidates for the new university so that when they get there they will already have the skills and knowledge to hit the ground running on their new courses.”

MK:U will be developed in partnership with business, making sure graduates are ready for the workplaces of the future. Partners include Microsoft, business advisers Grant Thornton and global IT services provider Tech Mahindra.

The curriculum is being developed by Cranfield with Aston University in Birmingham. MK:U is expected to welcome 5,000 students, with the first arriving in 2023.

The group is determined to make MK:U as inclusive as possible to promote genuine social mobility. The curriculum is still under development but some of the courses will be very different from those available at many universities today, including:

Accelerated two-year degrees;

Intensive three-year degrees with project placements;

Part-time/apprenticeship pathways;

Short courses/continued professional development.

The plans have the backing of Milton Keynes Council and the next step will be an 18-month feasibility study, which will consider the planning, design and financing of the new university.

