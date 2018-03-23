Print group welcomes new recruits as part of expansion plans

BLETCHLEY printers and publishers The Regal Group has welcomed new recruits Paul Gowin as customer relationship manager and sales executive Sam Keech.

Mr Gowin has had an extensive management career in public service and brings a wealth of local knowledge. He will be responsible for raising Regal’s profile in the Milton Keynes and surrounding areas.

Mr Keech has joined the Regal Group’s print, distribution and publishing arm Guideline Publications.

Pictured: (l-r) The Regal Group sales director Mark Lewis with Sam Keech, The Regal Group’s managing director Alan Corkhill and Paul Gowin.

Paul said: “I am very proud of what I’ve achieved with an extensive 20 year specialist management career in public service but I am now looking forward to taking on a new commercial challenge. I have followed the achievements of The Regal Group for some time and cannot wait to help them achieve even greater success.”

The Regal Group managing director Alan Corkhill said: "It is an exciting time for The Regal Group as we seek to grow our local printing and publishing work and I have no doubt having them as part of my team will be a great asset moving forward.

"Paul’s expertise in networking alongside his knowledge within media will enhance and support the full range of client services that Regal Litho has to offer."

