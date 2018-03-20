Engineering firm unveils plans for new Technical Centre

A RAPIDLY expanding engineering company employing more than 150 people wants to build a new Technical Centre in Milton Keynes.

Integral Powertrain, currently based at Denbigh West, is applying for planning permission to build the 5,500 sq metre facility at Shenley Wood on land being purchased from Milton Keynes Development Partnership.

The firm operates from three different sites and is acquiring the land from MKDP – the council-owned body managing the land assets purchased by Milton Keynes Council from the Homes & Communities Agency in 2013 - to support the company’s current business needs as well as its ambitious growth plans.

Integral Powertrain provides a range of technical solutions to power vehicles more sustainably.

Rapid growth has seen the company outgrow its existing locations and expansion has become necessary to continue the levels of service, quality and efficiency that customers expect.

The new facility, which Integral Powertrains expects to open in the second half of next year, will enable the company not only to consolidate most of its operations at one base so that its staff can collaborate more effectively and accommodate the future increase in staff required for projected growth.

Director John McLean said: “Our company is continuously evolving to meet our customers’ future needs, and the new facility will enhance our ability to deliver market leading solutions.

“We have been keen to create a new Technical Centre in Milton Keynes to support our growth and create a great working environment for all our staff.

“We are grateful to MKDP and q2 Architects for helping us navigate the property development processes and are really looking forward to seeing our new building take shape.”

MKDP’s chief executive Charles Macdonald said: “Integral Powertrain approached MKDP for help to identify a suitable site that would meet its requirements.

"We have been working closely with their management team to understand their needs and offer appropriate land and professional support.”

