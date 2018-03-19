Warehouse opening takes logistics to new heights

THE LARGEST and tallest speculative warehouse in the UK has been unveiled at Magna Park in Milton Keynes.

Investor and developer Gazeley has shown off the completed Altitude logistics warehouse. Work began on the 574,000 sq ft building in August and has taken 26 weeks to complete.

Gazeley development director Joe Garwood said: “Magna Park is already one of the UK’s most established hubs for logistics and the development of Altitude will only serve to strengthen that position and appeal to occupiers, as a leading location for ecommerce, logistics and distribution companies.

"Altitude brings together a combination of innovation, technology, efficiency, sustainability and intelligent logistical thinking from some of the most experienced figures in the business to create a building that sets a new benchmark for the industry.”

The 21 metres high building has been designed to accommodate the latest requirements of potential occupants. There is also a host of sustainability features such as LED lighting, solar thermal heating, rainwater harvesting, power charging stations for electric vehicles and strengthened steel to incorporate Solar PV across the entire roof.

The occupant will join the distribution operations of retail giants John Lewis, Waitrose, River island and UK Mail at Magna Park.

19-03-2018