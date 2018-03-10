BBC presenter to host Northamptonshire Business Awards

BROADCASTER John Griff, presenter on BBC Radio Northampton, is to compere the inaugural Northamptonshire Business Awards.

The glittering event, organised by Northampton Chamber of Commerce, takes place at the Park Inn Northampton on September 13.

Chamber chief executive Paul Griffiths said: “We were thrilled when John agreed to host the Northamptonshire Business Awards. He is a fantastic presenter, a consummate professional and has a close affinity with Northamptonshire.”

Pictured: John Griff

Mr Griff has worked in local and national radio for more than three decades and is a firm favourite with listeners of BBC Radio Northampton. He also runs his own business JG Media Services.

He said: “Being in business is all about people - people buy people first. For me, it is all about the relationship and trust.

“In the not too distant future I think the emphasis on trust is going to become increasingly important for commerce in general and our country in particular. That, in turn, means it is going to be important for Northamptonshire - my home county.

“I am delighted to be part of the Northamptonshire Business Awards. It is important to celebrate success and to highlight where businesses have been able to excel.”

The deadline for entries is May 25. For more details, visit www.northants-chamber.co.uk/awards

