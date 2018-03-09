Industry takes centre stage at the MK Business Achievement Awards

MEET the big winners on the biggest awards night of the year for Milton Keynes business, the Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards.

Aero Tec Laboratories, a world leader in fuel cell design and technology and supplier to every F1 motor racing team for the past two decades, was named Business of the Year having already collected the award innovation and technology.

This year’s Lifetime Achievement award went to Roger Bowden, founder and chairman of high access platform manufacturer Niftylift in recognition of his company’s success at home and overseas and his support for campaigns to encourage more women into engineering careers and of apprenticeships.

His award was fitting in that Niftylift also holds two Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, in international trade and innovation. The theme of this year’s awards was international trade, chosen to reflect the UK’s scheduled exit next year from the European Union.

The awards, billed as a celebration of businesses across Milton Keynes, saw more entries and a bigger, better and more glamorous awards evening than ever before.

The competition was once again organised by Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership, in association with full service marketing agency Interdirect and event management experts Evolution International.

MKBLP chair Dr Philip Smith said: “This year’s awards represented a celebration of the success of the fantastic business community we have here in Milton Keynes and also looked at the bigger economic landscape and how many businesses are starting to grow and adapt to the imminent Brexit.

“Milton Keynes has some fantastic business clusters, such as financial services, logistics; digital, media and communications and business services. The challenge going forward will be to grow our non-EU export markets at the same time as taking maximum advantage of whatever trade deal is negotiated with the European Union post-Brexit.”

Aero Tec Laboratories, based in Denbigh West, manufactures composite bladder devices and fluid transfer systems for motorsport, aerospace, defence and the marine and industrial sectors. The company was the unanimous choice of the judges as Business of the Year.

MKBAA 2018 – THE WINNERS

Business Impact in the Community

Sponsor: Association of Milton Keynes Hoteliers

Destination Milton Keynes

Best Use of Social Media

Sponsor: Evolution International

Willen Hospice

Charity of the Year

Sponsor: Bletchley Park

Milton Keynes Dons Sports & Education Trust

Customer Service

Sponsor: Freeths

Mirus IT Solutions

Small Business of the Year

Sponsor: Geoffrey Leaver Solicitors

Sweat Yoga and Pilates

Leisure, Entertainment & Arts

Sponsor: DP Associates

The Parks Trust

New Business

Sponsor: BSI

Beer Bear

Design & Creativity

Sponsor: Niftylift

Cygnus

Innovation & Technology

Sponsor: University of Bedfordshire, Milton Keynes campus

Aero Tec Laboratories

Entrepreneur of the Year

Sponsor: Keens Shay Keens

Theresa Pope – Dandi Patch

Professional Services

Sponsor: dbfb Communications

Howes Percival Solicitors

International Trade

Sponsor: Mazars

Mediahawk

Mr Smith said: “Now in its fifth consecutive year, Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards continues to go from strength to strength.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our sponsors as without their support this celebration of business success in our city would not be possible.”

