Hats off to charity's annual fundraising special

A CHARITY has hosted a day of ‘hat-tastic’ fun to launch a national fundraising campaign to boost vital research into brain tumours.

Supporters came from across the country to Brain Tumour Research’s HQ in Shenley Wood, Milton Keynes, to take part in a day of fun ahead of its annual Wear A Hat Day on March 29.

The big day will see schools, workplaces, families and individuals across the UK fundraising and taking part in fun events to raise awareness of brain tumours and help fund life-saving research.

At the launch event on Saturday, guests learned how fundraising supports research carried out at the charity’s four Centres of Excellence around the UK.

Guests had the opportunity to talk to other families whose lives have also been affected by the disease and meet businesswoman, model and brain tumour survivor Caprice Bourret who was diagnosed a year ago with a low-grade brain tumour.

Pictured: Caprice with Milton Keynes Mayor Cllr David Hopkins and his wife Susan.

After having surgery to remove it, she continues to be monitored by her medical team.

“I have been so touched by hearing everyone’s story and the incredible work they have done in supporting Brain Tumour Research,” Caprice said. “It is a sad fact that brain tumours affect so many people and that this devastating disease is indiscriminate and can affect anyone at any age - I never even used to get headaches before I was diagnosed.

“I am proud to be working with them and so many others to support Wear A Hat Day. I want everyone to get involved. It is such a fun event and anyone can take part.

“Let’s all put our hats on and support the fantastic research going on right now. I am determined to try to make a difference for the 16,000 people diagnosed with a brain tumour each year.”

Other high-profile names supporting Wear A Hat Day 2018 are television, radio and stage performer Debbie McGee, who lost husband Paul Daniels to a brain tumour in 2016, and actor and author Sheila Hancock CBE, whose grandson survived a childhood brain tumour.

Options, Specsavers will be supporting Wear A Hat Day 2018 as an official sponsor for the first time.

Wear A Hat Day has raised over £1 million since it was launched by Brain Tumour Research nine years ago and is the culmination of Brain Tumour Awareness Month in March. Funds raised through Wear A Hat Day 2018 will develop the charity’s network of world-class brain tumour research centres in the UK.

07-03-2018