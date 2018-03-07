MKDP names new chairman and three new board members

THE RETIREMENT of its chair and two board members as well as the resignation of a third has led to change at director level at Milton Keynes Development Partnership.

The council-owned body which manages the land assets in Milton Keynes acquired from the Homes & Communities Agency five years ago has appointed three new board members and a new chair.

Current board member Bob Green replaces retiring chair John Duggan. MKDP has also welcomed Bernadette Conroy, Stephen Mallen and Huw Rhys Lewis as independent board members.

Pictured: MKDP's new chair Bob Green.

Ms Conroy has worked across the public and private sectors and is currently non-executive chair of Network Homes housing association, a director of Community health Partnerships, vice chair of NHS Barnet CCG and independent chair of Cambridge University’s Buildings and Space management.

Mr Mallen has more than 30 years’ experience in property consulting both in the UK and abroad.

Mr Rhys Lewis has been managing director of the Urban Growth Company since its formation in 2016 and is responsible for spearheading the delivery of infrastructure and development at the UK Central Hub in Solihull, the site of the HS2 high speed rail interchange station.

They replace retiring board members Bob Hill and John Walker and Will Cousins, who resigned last year.

Mr Green said: "Milton Keynes is a wonderful place to live, work, visit, and run a business. MKDP is helping to make Milton keynes even better by developing key city centre sites and by generating a perpetual income stream to help deliver the key council services that local people will depend on.

“These three new independent board members bring a huge amount of talent and experience to help guide MKDP in this important work.”

