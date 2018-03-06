Ex-keeper saves the day as lunch club defies 'Beast from the East'

HARDY sports fans defied the ‘Beast from the East’ to take their places at the Milton Keynes Sporting Lunch Club.

More than 200 guests defied the snow and sub-zero temperatures to enjoy lunch and speaker John Lukic’s memories of his time as a goalkeeper for Leeds Utd and Arsenal.

He is pictured with young sailing star Sonia Evans, the recipient of a SportsAid grant.

The lunch took place at Jurys Inn, Central Milton Keynes,

Lunch club organiser Sally Fennemore ensured that the meals booked by 65 guests who were deterred by the weather went to a good cause. The food was donated to the YMCA and Salvation Army.

“We hatched a plan so the sausage, mash and veg did not go to waste,” said Sally. “It was a successful lunch. We put people together on mixed tables and John Lukic was brilliant.”

www.mksportingclunchclub.co.uk

