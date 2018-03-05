Barclays and Cranfield take apprenticeships to Master's level

CRANFIELD University has partnered with Barclays to launch a Master’s Apprenticeship in Leadership, making the bank the first of its kind to offer this level of apprenticeship.

The master’s-level apprenticeship will see an initial intake of 30 Barclays employees study for a MSc in Business and Strategic Leadership.

The two-year scheme will allow candidates to gain a master’s-level qualification while working and earning to help further their career, increase potential earning power and become future leaders within the business.

Professor Lynette Ryals, director of Cranfield School of Management, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen to partner Barclays on its master’s-level apprenticeship.

"We pride ourselves on staying close to business, both by preparing our students for the world of work and through working closely with world-renowned organisations to tailor our educational offering to their specific needs.”

Barclays head of apprenticerships Mike Thompson said: “We are thrilled to be the first UK bank to offer apprentices the chance to undertake a Master’s Degree while continuing the great work they do at Barclays.”

“The apprenticeship will allow candidates to gain a master’s-level qualification whilst continuing to apply the skills and knowledge learned in a workplace environment.

"On top of this, the scheme will enable us to create senior leaders of the future and make these positions within the business more accessible to people who may not have previously had the opportunity.”

Apprentices will continue earning while they learn without incurring the debt traditionally associated with a Master’s Degree, he added.

Thus, the scheme opens post-graduate education to a wider range of socio-economic backgrounds.

As well as working on modules such as organisational behaviour, strategy and finance, apprentices will learn on-the job skills that will equip them for senior leadership roles within various sectors of the business.

Those who successfully complete the programme will achieve CMI Chartered Fellow Status.

