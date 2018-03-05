Engineering firm announces recruitment plans for apprentices and graduates

ENGINEERING consultancy Rolton Group has today (Monday) announced the creation of new jobs for school and university leavers as part of its continued pledge to support closing the UK’s engineering skills gap.

As part of National Apprenticeship Week, which began today, the Higham Ferrers-based business has announced plans to recruit a further three apprentices and three graduates this year.

There is a growing concern across the UK that STEM skills of science, technology, engineering and maths are not developing fast enough to meet the increasing demands of the UK economy.

The government has declared 2018 the Year of Engineering to encourage more youngsters into engineering careers.

Rolton Group launched its own accredited apprenticeship scheme three years ago, offering school leavers tailored training programmes leading to a wide variety of careers in the engineering sector.

This and the company’s graduate scheme have been hugely successful in providing rewarding careers for youngsters and in developing the next generation of engineering professionals to sustain the growth of Rolton Group and the industry as a whole.

Tom Bishop pictured was the company’s first apprentice and recently completed his built environment apprenticeship. He is now focusing on engineering for the built environment at Rolton Group and hopes to qualify as a charted engineer.

“Apprenticeships are, in my opinion, the perfect opportunity to start your career in a professional environment while allowing you to continue to gain the relevant qualifications that will help you to progress within the industry,” he says.

“I have been involved in a wide variety of projects and I have been impressed with the companies that Rolton works with, such as Jaguar Land Rover, centre:mk, Kier and Aston Martin.

"I very much enjoy the training opportunities involved and applying new skills to the varying projects - every day I am challenged, learning new skills and increasing my knowledge.”

Two new apprentices joined Rolton Group’s Higham Ferrers office in January. Charlotte Davies and Eloise Slade are working towards business administration apprenticeships, with structured on-the-job training within an educational framework, supported by nearby Tresham College.

Craig Smith, director responsible for internal training at Rolton Group, says: “I am very excited to see further young talent joining the team.

“Building our business from the bottom up is key to the ongoing success and sustainability of our engineering resource. We continue to support them with their academic studies and professional development to ensure they reach their full potential.

“There is a significant shortage of skilled engineers to support UK businesses and we all need to play a part in addressing training and recruitment.

“I firmly believe apprenticeships are an ideal way for youngsters to embark on rewarding engineering careers of their own and for us as employers to establish young talent as productive and skilled members of staff.

“It is a model I’d like to see replicated across the wider industry.”

