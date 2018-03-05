'We are a huge advocate for apprenticeships'

THE UK’S largest supplier of building materials to the construction, DIY and home improvement markets has more reasons than most to mark National Apprenticeship Week… 200, to be exact.

For Travis Perkins plc has recruited that number of new apprentices already this year. The new recruits will be working across the group’s 20-plus industry leading brands.

Louise Powell, head of education & learning at Travis Perkins’ headquarters in Northampton, said: “We are a huge advocate of apprenticeships. In the run-up to National Apprenticeship Week 2018 we want to reaffirm just how committed we are to apprenticeships and apprentices.”

NAW 2018 begins today (Monday) and Travis Perkins plc will be actively celebrating the value of apprenticeships and encouraging even more people to consider them as a path to a rewarding career.

Assistant branch manager Chantel Marshall pictured began her career on the Travis Perkins plc Management Apprenticeship scheme in 2015 and will be on the panel of The Big Assembly – a live video stream that will broadcast to thousands of young people across the country.

During the stream, Chantel will share her apprenticeship experience and explain how it helped launch her successful career. The Big Assembly will be broadcast live at 10.30am, on Thursday (March 8).

“Choosing to do an apprenticeship was one of the best decisions I have ever made so I am really keen to share my experience with others,” Chantel says.

“Apprenticeships are sometimes overlooked but they should not be as they can help launch great careers.”

Travis Perkins plc will be taking part in the NAW 2018 10,000 Talks movement that is aiming to tell 10,000 people why apprenticeships work.

To help, the business will be visiting schools in the Northampton area and will be delivering talks and sessions on apprenticeships and all they can offer.

