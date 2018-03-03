The Parks Trust turns over a new Leaf

THE PARKS Trust, which manages 6,000 acres of green space across Milton Keynes, has taken delivery of four all-electric Nissan LEAF vehicles.

The deal, through Nissan dealer Glyn Hopkin, brings the Trust’s fleet of vehicles to 20, and make up 30% of its entire fleet.

The vehicles, all powered by 24kWh batteries, are charged by the Trust’s Chargemaster RAPID charger at its main office. Further chargers are set to be fitted at its other depots soon.

The Parks Trust’s finance director Gavin Gager said: “The acquisition of the Nissan LEAFs was driven by a desire to improve our carbon footprint and decrease the negative impact on the environment by our fleet vehicles.

"Thanks to Glyn Hopkin and by working closely with Nissan, we were able to introduce these cars as a cost neutral exercise.

“As a self-financing charity it is very important that we can meet our environmental targets and aspire to be an eco-friendly organisation, while also being able to fulfil our park management priorities.

"The Nissan Leaf vehicles have been very well received by our employees and are performing perfectly.”

Chris Howells, EV business development manager at Glyn Hopkin, said: “As a company we are looking at the bigger picture and going forward want to help grow The Parks Trust fleet, especially when the new 2018 40kwh e-NV200 van becomes available.”

Pictured, from left: Glyn Hopkin fleet sales executive John Gerval; The Parks Trust chief executive David Foster; Glyn Hopkin fleet director Dean Quy; Rob Riekie, The Parks Trust's landscape and operatiosn director.

