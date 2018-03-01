Millbrook bids to attract growing companies to new building

PLANS for a new building offering extensive space for meeting rooms, events, presentations or workshops have been unveiled at Millbrook Proving Ground near Ampthill.

The building is being constructed with growing companies in mind which are looking for bespoke facilities without a long-term commitment.

It would also suit established companies looking to relocate to world-class test facilities.

Millbrook’s proving ground and technology park director Martin Hughes said: “The new building will give companies involved in testing and engineering the option to either base themselves at Millbrook or to temporarily relocate to the site.

“We already have a number of companies on site benefitting from the facilities and look forward to welcoming even more once the building is complete.”

The 950 sq metres build is benefiting from investment, through its Local Growth Fund, by the South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership. Attracting businesses and therefore talent to the site is crucial for drawing highly skilled jobs to Bedfordshire and SEMLEP recognises Millbrook’s status as a centre of technical excellence for enriching the local community.

The new building adds to Millbrook’s current offer, which includes an Innovation Centre and a wide range of workshops with offices. It provides work places for those looking to use Millbrook’s test tracks, facilities and expertise while saving the commuting and transportation costs.

Millbrook’s Technology Park is already home to an increasing number of vehicle technology companies.

01-03-2018