MP praises manufacturer's investment in its future

MP Andrew Selous has hailed a Leighton Buzzard-based manufacturer of concrete building products as “an important business for the town”.

Forticrete, part of Ibstock plc, manufactures concrete roof tiles, architectural masonry and walling and cast stone products. The business has been investing heavily in its plant at Boss Avenue and invited the MP for South West Bedfordshire to see the progress for himself.

Pictured: Forticrete managing directior John Lambert shows South West Bedfordshire MP Andrew Selous around the factory.

Managing director John Lambert outlined to Mr Selous how the company has grown through investment, provides employment to local people and how its innovative products are helping housebuilders meet the government’s housing targets.

Mr Selous said: "It was excellent to be back at Forticrete and to see them so busy with so many more employees.

"This is an important business for the town which I will work with to ensure its continuing prosperity for the future.”

Mr Lambert added: “We have made significant investments over the last couple of years in terms of increased capacity and product development.

"I think Mr Selous found his visit very informative; he was very interested in our plans, day-to-day operations and particularly the growth in the number of local people employed.

“With further investment in the pipeline to ensure we meet housebuilders demands for our products, it is great to have the support of our local MP.”

Established in 1921, Forticrete has pioneered the development of aesthetic concrete products, including the innovative and Queens Award-winning Gemini roof tile. Forticrete products are highly sustainable offering precision engineered and attractive alternatives to traditional building materials.

01-03-2018