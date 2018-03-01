WD-40 acquires freehold of landmark city centre office

THE COMPANY that manufactures one of the world’s most recognisable brands has acquired the freehold of a major office block in Central Milton Keynes.

WD-40 Company Limited has bought 252 The Square pictured following completion of its £1.5 million refurbishment by developer Barwood Capital.

A wholly owned subsidiary of WD-40 Company, WD-40 Company Limited is responsible for the production, marketing, sales and distribution of WD-40 Company products in the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India.

The company’s regional headquarters is currently located at Kiln Farm.

Managing director Bill Noble said: “Our diverse global workforce is the driving force behind our thriving business. After many years in our existing office we decided it was time to invest in a new office space for our Milton Keynes-based tribe members.

“The location and amenities at 252 The Square suited our needs perfectly and we are now embarking upon a renovation that will transform the building into a space defined by innovation and built for functionality and yet retain our company’s culture.”

The 22,229 sq ft Grade A office space has a double height glazed entrance and reception, energy-efficient heating and cooling system, LED lighting throughout, open plan floorplates and an internal courtyard.

Barwood Capital director Andrew Barlow said: “We saw the potential in 252 The Square when we acquired it for our 2012 Property Fund. When the previous tenant relocated we were able to carry out a full refurbishment programme that brought the building up to modern requirements.

“We are delighted that WD-40 Company has acquired the building so that it can create a cohesive working environment for its employees. Milton Keynes remains an attractive place for businesses to locate and grow.

"It is testament to the city that through this acquisition, WD-40 Company has continued to invest in the area.”

01-03-2018