Leisure park owner named among UK's top employers

HOLIDAY park group Bridge Leisure Parks has been named one of the UK's best employers for the second year running.

The company, whose HQ is in Milton Keynes, owns and operates eight holiday parks employing more than 400 people across the UK, was again voted into the Sunday Times’ annual survey of the 100 best companies to work for.

The Sunday Times interviews employees to rate their company’s leadership skills, their well-being and opportunities for personal growth, and how they feel about their own manager and colleagues.

This employee feedback determines which companies achieve the award and where they stand in the list.

Bridge Leisure acquired three new holiday parks last year and has focused on providing ongoing training and development opportunities for its staff, said chief executive Andrew Howe.

Pictured: The Bridge Leisure Parks management team receiving their Best Employer award: (l-r) Simon Williams, commercial director; Nick Rodrigues, deputy editor, The Sunday Times 100 Best Companies; Andrew Howe; Bridge Leisure chairman Richard Hunt.

He added: "We made the list for the first time in 2017 and have worked incredibly hard to stay there by offering superb training and development opportunities that have seen team members progress through the company and into new roles.

"We have acquired three new holiday parks over the past 12 months, which has seen our employee count increase significantly.

"Being able to bring on board so many new people, and continue to achieve such positive feedback from our employees, is a clear sign that our team culture is a success.

"That we have now climbed to 78th position and remain the only holiday park operator in the top 100 is a matter of great pride for everyone in our business."

Bridge Leisure, baeed in Linford Wood, owns and manages holiday parks in Cornwall, Devon, Derbyshire, Yorkshire, Ayrshire and Moray.

'Our people are crucial to the success of our business'

WYBOSTON Lakes has for the fifth year in succession earned a place in The Sunday Times ‘Best 100 Companies to work for’ List 2018.

The conference, training and leisure venue was placed 46th.

Founded in 1983 by Peter Hutchinson, the family owned business invests not only in the facilities and the rooms but also in the people, something which directr Chelsey Hutchinson feels very strongly about:

“We’re delighted to be in the top 50. We have just announced investment for this year of over £3 million in our event and bedroom facilities and those types of investment are always easier to quantify and forecast our return,” she says.

“However, we invest heavily in our people as we believe they are crucially important to the success and growth our business.

"Our people are what makes the difference to our guests, to each other and to our business in the long term.”

Based on employee feedback Wyboston Lakes were also awarded a two-star accreditation, meaning that the venue is considered an ‘Outstanding’ employer in terms of the way it engages its staff.

28-02-2018