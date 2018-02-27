A flippin' great start to awards competition

PANCAKE Day saw sponsors celebrate the launch of the SME Bedfordshire Business Awards at Basepoint in Luton.

Announcing the excellent categories and the opportunity to reach Wembley for the SME National Business Awards Finals, awards director Damian Cummins said "We have the most prestigious business awards here in Luton and across Bedfordshire and are thrilled to welcome such quality sponsors, highlighting just how important SMEs are to our local economy.”

This year’s awards headline sponsor is Stanair Industrial Door Services.

Its Milton Keynes depot manager Wayne Thompson said: "We are delighted to once again headline sponsor these awards. We are sure the entry levels, workshops, and the awards night itself will be a huge success.

“Good luck to all those who are entering the awards this year."

The awards are free to enter and any business - from sole trader to those with up to 250 employees - are eligible to enter.

For more information visit www.bedfordshireawards.co.uk or telephone 01908 542720.

