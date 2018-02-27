County SME awards unveil list of finalists

MEET the finalists in this year’s SME Buckinghamshire Business Awards.

The judges have whittled down the vast number of entries to the best in each category. The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony, being held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Stadium MK on April 5.

A total 17 awards will be presented at the ceremony.

The finalists are:

Best Customer Service Bombinate Web Design; Browns Hairdressers; Forever Gorgeous; GlamouriZe; Hair Masters Barbers; K&Z Fencing; Spoilt Rotten Dog; Sweat Studios.

Restaurant of the Year Fourth & Fifth; The Chequers Inn; The Cross Keys; The Grange; The Three Oaks.

Pub of the Year The Bedford Arms Hotel; The Crooked Billet; The Cross Keys; The Jolly Cricketers; The Mitre; The Plough; The Pointer; The Prince George.

Apprentice of the Year Kay Rafferty; Melody Lounsbury; Steph Lounsbury all from Nexus Fusion Ltd.

Best New Business AIW Consultancy; Ampoweruk Ltd; Bombinate Web Design; MK Guitar School; Noa Recruitment Ltd; The Dress Empire; The FAB Practice; The Room Alive.

Business Innovation Diyframing Ltd; Ezee Business Solutions; JAFA (Just A Fan's Analysis); Key Management Systems Ltd; Red Giraffe Marketing Ltd.; ScopeMaster; T King Associates Ltd.

Business of the Year (greater than 50 employees) Complete I.T.; Logicom Computer Services; National Locums; Neves Solicitors LLP; Roseview Windows; Simply Waste Solutions.

Business of the Year (less than 50 employees) Aira Digital; Bradt Travel Guides; Ezee Business Solutions; FleetEurope Ltd; Forever Gorgeous Beauty; GlamouriZe; PCL Corporatewear Ltd; Saxon Bridge Automotive Ltd.

Community Business of the Year Bridgman & Bridgman; Forever Gorgeous Beauty; Mum to Mum Milton Keynes; Rebellion Beer Co. Ltd; The Red Thread Partnership Limited; Total Carbide Ltd.; Wealth & Tax Management Ltd.

Employer of the Year CoCredo; ProspectSoft Ltd; Sweat Studios.

Enterprising Business Aira Digital; ECorporate Web Services Ltd; Incentivesmart Limited; JAFA (Just A Fan's Analysis); S.S Media Production; westfourstreet.

Entrepreneur of the Year Katy Kennedy (Bid & Tender Support); Margaret Payne (Noa Recruitment Ltd); Natasha Barnes-Hutchinson (Spoilt Rotten Dog); Shahzaib Shahbaz ( S.S Media Production).

High Growth Business of the Year Aira Digital; Simply Waste Solutions

Milton Keynes Business of the Year Bid & Tender Support Ltd; GlamouriZe; Locum People; Nexus Fusion Ltd; Noa Recruitment Ltd; Sweat Studios; Wealth & Tax Management Ltd; westfourstreet.

Networking Group of the Year Bucks Fizz; Friday Enigma Networking; The Business Growth Club Milton Keynes.

Service Excellence BMG LABTECH Ltd; Buckingham Equine Vets; Eco Design Consultants ltd.; Ezee Business Solutions Ltd; National Locums; Rebellion Beer Co. Ltd.; Spoilt Rotten Dog; T King Associates Ltd

Green Award Bombinate Web Design; Bridgman & Bridgman LLP; Total Carbide Ltd.

Website of the Year Bubble Bark; Buckingham Equine Vets; Muddy Stilettos; Red Giraffe Marketing Ltd; TheAppBooth; Wealth & Tax Management Ltd

Young Business Person of the Year Dan Bedi (Just A Fan's Analysis); Katy Kennedy ( Bid & Tender Support Ltd); Shahzaib Shahbaz (S.S Media Production); Zoe Cresswell (GlamouriZe).

