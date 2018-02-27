Countdown begins to the first Northamptonshire Business Awards

BUSINESSES in Northamptonshire are being given the chance to win thousands of pounds at the inaugural Northamptonshire Business Awards.

The awards open for entries on Thursday (March 1) to all organisations in Northamptonshire, with a £10,000 prize for the overall Business of the Year award winner to invest in their business.

The nine category winners will also receive £1,000 of marketing support from the Chamber and they may also be eligible for the regional and national finals of the British Chambers of Commerce Chamber Business Awards.

Northamptonshire Chamber chief executive Paul Griffiths pictured said: “These awards will really make a difference to businesses in our county.

“We know the awards will give a fantastic boost to the profiles of the winners and finalists and by offering these fantastic prizes we will enable our winners to invest further in the future of their organisations.

“The awards will throw a spotlight on the best of our county’s businesses.”

The deadline for entries is May 25. The headline sponsor is Wilson Browne Solicitors and a glittering awards ceremony and dinner will be held at the Park Inn, Northampton, on September 13.

The nine awards categories are:

Best Use of Technology Sponsor: J motion;

High Growth Business of the Year Sponsor: Ellacotts;

Employer of the Year Sponsor: Beyond Theory;

Education and Business Partnership Sponsor: CJS (UK Management) Ltd;

Customer Commitment Sponsor: GPW Consulting;

Digital Communications Campaign of the Year Sponsor: Kemps Publishing;

Export Business of the Year Sponsor: Kuehne + Nagel;

Small Business of the Year Sponsor: HR Solutions;

Apprentice of the Year Sponsor: Starting Off.

For further information visit www.northants-chamber.co.uk/awards

