GDPR: Forum speaker is 'on a mission to make sure the truth is out there'

A TECHNOLOGY forum is to put the looming new GDPR privacy laws under the microscope at an event in Milton Keynes.

Biztech is giving businesses across the region what could be the last chance to make sure they take appropriate action ahead of the regulation’s introduction in May.



An industry has grown up around the implementation of the General Data Protection Regulations and a number of myths have grown up around what the new laws mean.



Andy Chesterman, data and compliance director at Dunstable company DAMM Solutions, and his colleague Vicky Owens will discuss in detail the ‘real’ GDPR at an Ask The Expert event at the University Campus Milton Keynes on March 20.

Ms Owens was previously data protection officer at EasyJet and she and Mr Chesterman are members of the International Association of Privacy Professionals.

Mr Chesterman said: “I have heard everything from “It doesn’t affect us” to marketers needing double opt-in confirmation for their email marketing. I am on a mission to make sure the truth gets out there.



Ms Owens added: “Businesses have to make sure they have policies and procedures in place; for example what employees need to know, the importance of suppliers and what you need to be able to prove to be compliant, when the regulations come into force in May this year.”



Biztech chairman Fredi Nonyelu said: “I am very pleased we have secured Andy and Vicky’s services for this important Ask the Expert event.

“Biztech’s vision is to provide a trusted source of information and practical advice on the application of technology for business within Milton Keynes and SEMLEP and this event fits this remit perfectly.”



The evening event will also hear from Milton Keynes company Document Logistix, which has already helped a number of clients implement GDPR policies and procedures.

Attendees will be able to go away with a checklist of things to do in the remaining weeks before GDPR is implemented.

“I would urge anyone who is still scratching their head on this issue to attend,” said Mr Nonyelu.

Tickets: £15 Biztech members; £18 non-members. To book, visit www.biztech.org.uk

24-02-2018