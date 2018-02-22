Construction starts on new development at industrial estate

WORK has begun on the site for a new 42,500 sq ft industrial development on the Leyland Trading Estate in Wellingborough.

The new development, part funded by the South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership’s Local Growth Fund, will house three separate terraced blocks with units ranging from 542 sq ft to almost 9,000 sq ft.

The premises are expected to accommodate around 100 jobs.

Tom Parkinson, director at the site’s developer Northern Trust, said: “We are pleased to be working with SEMLEP on bringing forward this development.

"We are committed to providing modern industrial accommodation for the SME sector and Leyland Trading Estate has always been a key strategic location for us to expand. It is a well-established estate and with its popularity we are confident in its future success.”

SEMLEP acting chief executive Hilary Chipping said: “It is great to see work start on this development. This project will deliver SME industrial workspaces in an area identified as a key growth area for the South East Midlands.

“Stimulating the supply of employment land and good quality commercial space is a major part of our efforts to facilitate business growth and increase investment in the SEMLEP area”

Once the new development is complete, Leyland Trading Estate will extend to over 230,000 sq ft. It already houses more than 192,000 sq ft of modern industrial premises.

