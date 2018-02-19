Dragons roar at the launch of 2018 Dragon Boat Festival

TO CELEBRATE Chinese New Year, the official launch of the 2018 Milton Keynes Dragon Boat Festival took place on Friday.

MacIntyre is the new official charity for the 2018 Festival which is now in its 17th year. Dragon boat racing has an ancient Chinese history and the launch was timed to coincide with the start of the Chinese New Year and the Year of the Dog.

The event, held at Melis restaurant in Central Milton Keynes, was well attended with MacIntyre staff and people supported by MacIntyre, Melis staff and the staff of festival organisers Gable Events.

Crews entered the Festival will be invited to raise sponsorship for MacIntyre and the charity’s head of fundraising Claire Kennedy is delighted that MacIntyre is the official Festival charity for 2018.

“Having been involved in previous years, we know what a fantastic event this is for everyone who takes part and their families and friends,” she said. “Every penny raised will be used to benefit the people we support in the Milton Keynes area.”

All it takes is 17 enthusiastic people to form a crew - 16 paddlers and one drummer. There is always space for new crews to enter, or for companies that have not entered for a few years to have another go and relive past glories.

The dragon boats, qualified helms and all racing equipment will be provided, no previous experience is required, and each crew is guaranteed a minimum of three races.

The national charity based in Milton Keynes supports over 1,500 children, young people and adults who have a learning disability and/or autism.

Gable Events brought a 30-foot dragon boat along, fully dressed with paddles for guests to try out on dry land and have a go at beating the drum. Following the launch, Melis provided a Turkish buffet lunch for all to enjoy.

The restaurant is providing a special prize meal, sponsored by Merinvest, for the team raising the most sponsorship for MacIntyre at the Festival this year.

The Milton Keynes Dragon Boat Festival take p lace on June 23. For more details, visit www.dragonboatfestivals.co.uk/miltonkeynes or call Gable Events on 01780 470 718.

For information about MacIntyre, visit www.macintyrecharity.org or call 01908 230100.

19-02-2018